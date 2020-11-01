New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,133. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

