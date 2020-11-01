New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 15.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth $99,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One stock traded up $10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,731.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,417. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,044.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,808.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,812.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,853.20, for a total transaction of $618,968.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,430. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

