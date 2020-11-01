New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $1,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 102,912 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $88.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,230. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

