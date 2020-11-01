New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.10. 580,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,013. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

