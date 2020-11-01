New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 830 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,640. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Stephens lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

