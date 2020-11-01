New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,000 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 391.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 1,585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. 637,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $101.85.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.47.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

