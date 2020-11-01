News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Up 21.0% in October

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 809,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 479,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NWS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 349,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. News has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of News by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of News by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

