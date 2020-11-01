Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 128,579 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $9,558,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 182.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

