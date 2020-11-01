NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,912 shares of company stock worth $3,082,395 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.18.

NYSE DLR opened at $144.30 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.07 and its 200-day moving average is $147.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.