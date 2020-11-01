NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.54. Stratasys Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

