NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $499,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,719,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

UCON stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.