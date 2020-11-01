NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,251 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,988,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 869,339 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,692,000 after purchasing an additional 768,911 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,154,000 after purchasing an additional 620,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $55.31 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.