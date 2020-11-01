NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,397 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,397 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 342.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

