NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 2,376 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $98,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

