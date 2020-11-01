NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 5,350 Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000.

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

