NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

ATO opened at $91.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

