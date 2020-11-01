NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. Insiders sold a total of 84,915 shares of company stock worth $7,726,778 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

