NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,244 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in 2U by 692.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

