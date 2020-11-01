NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Apple by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,293,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,423,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,638 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Apple by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,083,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $784,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Apple by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,053 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

