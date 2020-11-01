NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $68,000 in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

SNY stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

