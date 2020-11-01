NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $74,000 in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 64.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 80.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 41,916 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.60 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

