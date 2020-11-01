NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $76,000 in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 302.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3,471.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

