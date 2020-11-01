NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $77,000 in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 124,577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,434,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 351 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $29,743.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $48,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 607,998 shares of company stock valued at $48,659,501. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.