NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $68,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 152.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2,948.9% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

NYSE MFC opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.