NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $73,000 Investment in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SFIX opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $39.18.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $479,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $10,279,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 736,154 shares of company stock worth $21,587,261 over the last three months. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

