NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $76,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of WYNN opened at $72.43 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.