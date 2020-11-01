NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $80,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 25.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,761,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357,336 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 407,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 228,011 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,041,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 307,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 48.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 73,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $22.77 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

