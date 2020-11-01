NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 424.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DENN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $8.96 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.45 million, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

