NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,964,000.

NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

