NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MasTec by 2,677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,162,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,271 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $576,323,000. State Street Corp grew its position in MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,808,000 after purchasing an additional 923,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in MasTec by 1,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,421,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

