NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Shares in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15.

