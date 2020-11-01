NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 1,504 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 29,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after acquiring an additional 371,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

