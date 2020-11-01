NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 1,861 Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

