NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 4,710 Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOMN. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 400.8% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 137,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the second quarter worth about $1,220,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Omaha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

