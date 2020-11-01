NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 752 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JLL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

NYSE JLL opened at $112.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

