NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $67,000 Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,109,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 137,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,006 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,388,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,130,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,292.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

