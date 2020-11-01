NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $68,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,376 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $485,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 655,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,522 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

