NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $79,000 Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $24.30 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 173.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

HTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

