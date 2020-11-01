NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $121,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,948,650.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

