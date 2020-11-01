NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,564,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 55,208 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 455,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,968 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 136,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.76. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFLT. BidaskClub downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

