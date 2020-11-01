NextDAO Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $26,916.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00204576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.01201413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,563,388,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,523,156,408 tokens. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

