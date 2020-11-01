NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,815.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NEXTDC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

NXDCF stock remained flat at $$9.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51. NEXTDC has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

