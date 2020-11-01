NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) versus Premier (NYSE:PRHL) Head to Head Review

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextEra Energy Partners and Premier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 0 3 10 0 2.77 Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $64.42, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Premier.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Premier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Premier’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $855.00 million 5.36 -$71.00 million ($1.51) -41.59 Premier $2.70 million 0.30 -$10.52 million N/A N/A

Premier has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextEra Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners -14.18% -2.11% -1.08% Premier N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Premier beats NextEra Energy Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Premier

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy services in the United States. It offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure to commercial middle market companies and residential customers. The company also provides deregulated power brokerage services for small businesses, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

