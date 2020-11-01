NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.32. NIC has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Equities analysts expect that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the second quarter valued at $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 12.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

