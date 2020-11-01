Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. Nokia updated its FY20 guidance to EUR0.20-0.26 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.23-0.30 EPS.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 65,899,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,392,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Nokia has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.