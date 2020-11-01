Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $209.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

