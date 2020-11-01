Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

