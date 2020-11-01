North American Management Corp Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.7% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $98.04. 15,200,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,179,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

