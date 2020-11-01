NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.11. 7,364,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $360.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

