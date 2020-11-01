Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTR. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

